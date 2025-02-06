Featured

ORAL will hold past and present officials accountable – President Mahama

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Feb - 06 - 2025 , 21:45 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that the activities of the Operation Retrieve All Loot (ORAL) Committee are aimed at ensuring accountability for all individuals in positions of trust and not targeted specifically at officials of the previous New Patriotic Party administration.

He stated that his administration was committed to implementing a strict system of accountability without fear or favour.

President Mahama made these remarks when he addressed hundreds of people at a "Thank You" rally in Cape Coast today.

The President, accompanied by Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was met at Victoria Park by a large crowd of enthusiastic residents from across the region. Among them were chiefs, academics, clergy, and other identifiable groups.

Code of Conduct for public officials

To reinforce accountability, President Mahama announced that a code of conduct for individuals in positions of trust would soon be introduced.

He emphasised that the government's "Operation Retrieve All Loot" initiative would not only scrutinise members of the past administration but would also ensure that current office holders were held accountable. He stressed that such measures were critical to achieving the government's vision of a better and more prosperous Ghana for all.

"We are not only going to pursue members of the past regime to account to the people of Ghana; we are going to pursue our own people to make sure they are held accountable to the people of Ghana," he stated.

"So even as we investigate those who have just left office and implement our Operation Retrieve All Loot, those who are current office holders should also know they will be held to the same standards," he emphasised.

ORAL Committee report

The President disclosed that the ORAL Committee would present its report to the presidency next week, after which any cases of misappropriation would be referred to the relevant investigative agencies for appropriate action.

"We are not just going to build roads and schools; we are going to build a better future for our children, the next generation, and for all posterity," he stressed.

He assured that his government would work tirelessly to ensure that communities across the country received improved services and infrastructure to support national development.

"Together, with your support, we will build a Ghana we are all proud of—a Ghana where opportunities and prosperity are available for all, regardless of where we live or where we come from," he added.