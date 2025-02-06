Featured

Komenda Sugar Factory to be made operational – President Mahama

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Feb - 06 - 2025 , 21:31 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has assured that the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region will be made operational under his government.

He stated that his administration was committed to ensuring that the project proceeds as planned to make the Central Region the country’s largest sugar producer.

Addressing hundreds of people at a "Thank You" rally in Cape Coast today, President Mahama said the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry had been directed to provide an update on the status of the factory to facilitate the necessary action.

The President, who was accompanied by Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was met at Victoria Park by hundreds of enthusiastic residents from across the region. Among them were chiefs, academics, clergy, and other identifiable groups.

The factory’s background

The then-NDC government secured a $35 million loan from the Indian Export-Import Bank, followed by an additional $24 million investment to revamp the factory’s operations.

The facility was inaugurated by former President Mahama in May 2016 but ceased operations shortly after.

The factory, which was expected to employ 7,300 people along the value chain, has remained largely non-operational since then.

The NPP government made several efforts to revive the factory, conducting multiple test runs, but full operations were hampered, with inadequate raw material supply cited as a critical challenge.

Last August, the then Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond, announced plans to lease the Komenda Sugar Factory to West African Agro Limited, an India-based firm, for a renewable term of 15 to 20 years.

This announcement followed his disclosure to Parliament that the factory’s retooling was 98 per cent complete.

Concerns from outgrowers

Outgrower farmers have, however, often expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of transparency in the factory management’s engagement with them, arguing that the true state of the factory was not being disclosed.

President Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting farmers in the region, improving irrigation schemes and systems, and introducing policies to modernise agriculture in the Central Region and beyond.

Completion of Anomabo Fisheries College

The President also expressed concern over the prolonged delay in completing the Anomabo Fisheries College, which, according to him, was at an advanced stage when the NDC left office in 2016.

He assured that budgetary allocations would be made in March this year to ensure the project’s completion and inauguration before the end of the year.

Commitment to development

President Mahama highlighted the Central Region’s historical significance and immense contribution to national development.

He stressed that, beyond its prominence in tourism and education, the region held vast potential for agriculture and agribusiness, serving as a major food production hub for the country.

His government, he pledged, would invest in agricultural development and agribusiness to improve the livelihoods of the people in the region.

He also expressed gratitude to the region for voting for him and his vice-presidential candidate, saying their support affirmed their belief in a united, progressive, and forward-moving Ghana.

President Mahama further pledged to fulfil all his campaign promises to the nation, particularly to the people of the Central Region.

"As President, I also identify as a son of this region and commit to recognising and honouring its importance, whether in the area of educational infrastructure, healthcare, or economic empowerment. We will work together to elevate the lives of all who call this region home," he stated.

He emphasised that the region would receive its fair share of national development.