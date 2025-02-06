Featured

Former SIC MD challenges termination in court

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Feb - 06 - 2025 , 17:55 3 minutes read

The immediate past Managing Director of the State Insurance Company (SIC), Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, has filed a lawsuit challenging her termination by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a writ filed at the Accra High Court, Ms Duah-Yentumi is also contesting the legality of the appointment of James Agyenim-Boateng as her successor.

She argues that her contract of appointment was due to expire on January 1, 2028 and that, under the terms of her contract, her appointment could only be terminated by the Board of Directors or shareholders of SIC at an Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Furthermore, she contends that, upon the termination of her appointment, she is entitled to full payment of her salaries, emoluments, and benefits for the unexpired term of her contract.

“Plaintiff further states that upon the termination of the Plaintiff's employment, the Plaintiff is entitled to, in accordance with clause 7 of the agreement, a lump sum payment of Plaintiff's gross salary, allowances, and benefits for the unexpired period of the agreement, which payment must be made at the 'official handing over to the next successor,’” she stated in her statement of claim.

Claims for benefits

Ms Duah-Yentumi is seeking a court order directing SIC to pay all her entitlements for the unexpired term of her contract, including her annual gross salary of GH₵840,000, which is subject to a 15 per cent annual increment.

According to her statement of claim, other benefits include GH₵200,000 per year for accommodation, a clothing allowance equivalent to 10 per cent of her annual salary, and an entertainment allowance of 10 per cent of her annual salary, paid monthly.

She is also demanding a monthly canteen allowance of GH₵850, a professional allowance of GH₵1,200, and the payment of all utility bills.

Additionally, she is seeking an order for the provision of a house help, gardener, and security personnel, or in lieu, a respective monthly allowance of GH₵3,000, GH₵2,000, and GH₵3,000. She is also requesting the provision of a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 and a fuel allocation of 450 litres per month.

Other benefits she seeks to have restored include medical care for herself, her spouse, and five children, an allowance for familiarisation visits to any part of the world with a per diem of $810, as well as bonuses.

Reliefs Sought

Beyond the full payment of her benefits, Ms Duah-Yentumi is urging the court to declare her termination “unlawful and a breach of the employment contract” between her and SIC.

She is further seeking a declaration that the appointment of James Agyenim-Boateng as her successor is unlawful, as well as an order for the payment of legal costs.