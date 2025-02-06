Next article: BoG First Deputy Governor Opoku-Afari proceeds on leave ahead of end of tenure

ADB Managing Director Alhassan Yakubu-Tali resigns

The Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) has announced the resignation of its Managing Director, Mr Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, effective February 5, 2025.

The decision follows the nomination of a new Managing Director by the bank’s majority shareholder.

Mr Yakubu-Tali was appointed as Managing Director on December 1, 2022, after previously serving as Deputy Managing Director since August 2017.

His tenure as Managing Director saw the implementation of a comprehensive two-year corporate strategy, which contributed to significant growth in capital and assets.

According to the ADB, his leadership played a key role in stabilising the bank’s capital structure.

"Under his leadership, the shareholders of the Bank successfully injected additional capital of GHS1.501 billion, bringing stability to the capital of the Bank," the statement read.

His administration also prioritised recovering non-performing loans, leading to improved financial performance and the reversal of prior years' significant losses.

The Board, Management, and staff of ADB have expressed their appreciation for Mr Yakubu-Tali’s contributions to the bank.

"The Board, Management, and staff thank Mr Yakubu-Tali for his remarkable contribution to the progress of Agricultural Development Bank PLC and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," the statement added.