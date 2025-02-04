Featured

BoG First Deputy Governor Opoku-Afari proceeds on leave ahead of end of tenure

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 18:27

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, will proceed on leave from February 5, 2025, ahead of the expiration of his tenure.

A statement issued by the Communications Department of the Central Bank confirmed that Dr Opoku-Afari’s decision had received the approval of President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Opoku-Afari was first appointed to the position on August 7, 2017, for a four-year term and was subsequently reappointed for a second term on August 7, 2021. His tenure as First Deputy Governor is set to officially end on August 6, 2025, in line with the Bank of Ghana Act, 2002 (Act 612), as amended, which permits a maximum of two full terms in office.

The Bank of Ghana expressed gratitude to Dr Opoku-Afari for his dedicated service to the institution and the nation.

"The Bank of Ghana thanks Dr Opoku-Afari for his service to the Bank and the Republic and wishes him well in his future endeavours," the statement concluded.