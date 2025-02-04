Featured

MASLOC CEO Abibata Shanni Mahama resigns

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 13:20

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) with immediate effect.

Her resignation letter, dated January 31, 2025, was addressed to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President and copied to the Secretary to the President.

Hajia Abibata who is one of the longest-serving Chief Executives of MASLOC after serving as the Deputy and substantive CEO for eight years under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, described her tenure as a privilege to serve and contribute to the growth and success of MASLOC.

She however believes it is the right moment for her to step down and allow new leadership to guide the organisation.

The former NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for the Yendi Constituency expressed her profound gratitude to the Board, Management and Staff of MASLOC for the support and collaboration she enjoyed from them over the years.

“I am writing to formally resign from my position as Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre with immediate effect. Over the years, it has been a privilege to serve and contribute to the growth and success of MASLOC. However, I believe this is the right moment for me to step down and allow new leadership to guide the organisation”, parts of Hajia Abibata’s resignation letter read.

She further stated, “I am deeply grateful for the support and collaboration I have received from the Board, Management and our talented Staff. I remain confident in the continued success of MASLOC and will do everything possible during this transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities”.

Hajia Abibata wished the Centre, its employees and stakeholders all the best and expressed confidence that they would work hard to sustain what they accomplished together.

The outgoing MASLOC CEO in an interview confirmed the authenticity of the resignation letter to have come from her.

She expressed her deepest appreciation to the immediate past President, Nana Akufo-Addo for reposing so much trust and confidence in her to serve in enviable positions as Deputy CEO of MASLOC from 2017 to 2021 and as substantive CEO from 2021 to 2025.

She described her two appointments as a testament to Nana Akufo-Addo's unwavering commitment to empower and give voices to more women in Ghana.