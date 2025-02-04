Featured

Accountants urged to keep up with emerging technologies

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 11:41

THE Chairman of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Ghana, Colonel Noble Carl Doe-Alorse, has stressed the growing need for accountants to keep up with professional development and emerging technologies.

He explained that the fast-paced changes in the global financial environment, driven by digitalisation and technological advancements such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, demand that accountants continuously update their knowledge, particularly in areas like cryptocurrency, forex markets and the increasingly complex financial landscapes.

“Gone are the days when accountants could rely solely on textbook knowledge. Today, the environment requires us to dive deep into advanced financial technologies.

We must understand these global trends to help our organisations navigate new challenges and leverage emerging opportunities,” he said.

Event

Col Doe-Alorse was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ACCA induction and awards ceremony held in Accra over the weekend on the theme: “Accounting for the Future.”

The event celebrated the hard work and accomplishments of 53 ACCA members and inducted 100 members who had successfully completed both foundational and professional levels of the ACCA examinations.

Col Doe-Alorse stressed the rigorous standards of professionalism, ethics and continuous learning that define the organisation, saying: “ACCA lives by very high standards of professionalism and ethics, and we have certain professional standards that our members are supposed to live by.

Being a chartered accountant means your qualification places you at a higher level of performance, ethics and obligation to a set of rules.”

According to him, failure to adhere to these standards could call a member’s qualification into question, thereby affecting the reputation of the entire ACCA body.

"The achievements of these award winners reflect not only their individual dedication but also the rising standard of accounting education in Ghana.

Their success positions Ghana as a growing hub for financial expertise in West Africa," Col Del-Alorse added.

Ethics

The former Chairperson of ACCA Ghana, Audrey Naa Dei Kotey, highlighted the importance of ethical leadership in a tech-driven financial landscape.

She explained that AI, automation and data analytics were transforming the accounting profession, enabling deeper insights.

“As technology takes over routine tasks, integrity and ethical decision-making have become vital in maintaining trust in financial professionals,” she advised.