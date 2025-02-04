Featured

MIIF CEO asks staff to embrace change — Calls for teamwork

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 11:37

The acting Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF), Justina Nelson, has called on management and staff to wholly embrace change as they work to strengthen the organisation to achieve its mandate.

With a focus on teamwork based on the penguin strategy, she noted that the organisation would require the collective efforts of all as it worked towards realising its mission and vision.

Mrs Nelson made the call at an orientation workshop with senior management of the organisation at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra at the weekend.

The acting Deputy CEO of MIIF, Dr Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah Jr, called for a renewed commitment to work and pledged the resolve of the top executive of the company to ensure that the task ahead is realised.

Senior management at the meeting also expressed their willingness to cooperate so that collectively, they can succeed.

Staff welcome

In a related development, the management and staff of MIIF have pledged their support as they welcomed Mrs Nelson and Dr Asiedu-Nketiah Jr as the acting Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Fund respectively.

In a statement issued on January 14, 2025, by the acting spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, President John Dramani Mahama, per Article 195 (1) of the Constitution and Section 21(2) of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Act, 2018 (Act 978), appointed Mrs Justina Nelson as the acting CEO of MIIF and subsequently, Dr Kwaku Asiedu-Nketiah Jr. as the acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Fund on Friday, January 17.

Profile

Mrs Justina Nelson was a Group Head at Zenith Bank (Ghana) with oversight responsibility for both the Energy and Commercial Banking sectors.

She holds a Master of Law degree in Corporate and Commercial Law and a Master's degree in Business Administration (Marketing) from the University of Ghana.

She also holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a degree in Management and Psychology from the University of Ghana.

Dr Asiedu-Nketiah Jr brings a wealth of expertise and a strong academic background to the role. He was conferred with a Doctorate in Philosophy in Management Sciences specialising in Business Management from the Central University of Technology in Free State, Bloemfontein, South Africa, last year.

The new leadership will lead in driving MIIF’s mission to manage mineral royalties and investments effectively, ensuring Ghana’s mineral resources create long-term value for the nation.

The release said the team at MIIF was poised to work with these sterling personalities with a firm commitment to support them in fulfilling the fund’s mandate of managing Ghana’s mineral wealth resources.

About MIIF

MIIF is Ghana’s sovereign minerals fund mandated by the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act 2018, (Act 978) as amended, to maximise the value of dividends and royalties’ income accruing to the Republic in a beneficial, accountable and sustainable manner and to monetise Ghana’s mineral wealth in a manner that will secure the future wealth of the country.