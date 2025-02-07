Featured

Prof. Kobby Mensah at GTDC: A mentee's view on Ghana's tourism future

Noel Nutsugah Business News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 12:43

Renowned academic and political marketing expert, Prof. Kobby Mensah has been appointed by the President of the Republic of Ghana as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC).

His leadership comes at an important moment when the tourism sector seeks innovative strategies to boost growth while preserving the country’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

One of the key philosophies that will shape his tenure is sustainable tourism – a vision that aligns with global best practices and Ghana’s long-term tourism objectives.



What is sustainable tourism?

Sustainable tourism refers to a responsible approach to travel and tourism that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

It balances economic growth, environmental protection, and social well-being by minimising negative environmental impacts, such as pollution, deforestation, and over-tourism. It also helps preserve cultural heritage by ensuring that local traditions, customs, and historical sites are safeguarded.

This will lead to economic inclusivity so that local communities benefit from tourism investments and employment opportunities.

What Prof. Kobby Mensah brings to the table

With his deep expertise in strategic tourism marketing, branding, and media relations, Prof. Mensah is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Ghana’s tourism sector.

His leadership at GTDC will likely focus on branding Ghana as a Sustainable Tourism Destination and repositioning it as a leading eco-tourism and cultural tourism hub in Africa.

He is also expected to develop strategic marketing campaigns that promote responsible tourism.

Another critical area he will likely focus on is community-centred tourism development, which ensures that local communities are actively involved in tourism projects by encouraging local entrepreneurship in the tourism value chain, like hotels, restaurants, tour guides, and artisanal businesses.

The venerable Professor is also expected to encourage eco-friendly infrastructure and investment by advocating for environmentally sustainable hotel and resort developments and supporting green initiatives such as waste management, clean energy, and conservation projects within tourism sites.

In the coming months, I look forward to several collaborations with government agencies, tourism operators, and international bodies to implement sustainable tourism policies to drive partnerships with investors who align with sustainability principles.



A new era for Ghana’s tourism sector?

I am hopeful that under Prof. Kobby Mensah’s leadership, the GTDC is poised to advance Ghana’s tourism industry through responsible, community-driven, and eco-conscious strategies.

His vision for sustainable tourism will not only attract visitors but also ensure that Ghana’s natural beauty, historical landmarks, and cultural legacy are preserved for future generations.

His appointment signals a progressive shift towards a tourism sector that prioritises both economic growth and environmental responsibility.

As Ghana continues to expand its tourism footprint, Prof. Mensah’s leadership could be a game-changer in positioning the country as a sustainable tourism model for Africa and beyond.

The Writer is a Lecturer at UniMac