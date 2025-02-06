Next article: Securing sponsors won’t be easy – Kofi Adams warns of Ghana's football image crisis after Nsoatreman-Kotoko clash

Kotoko and Hearts join forces to push for improved safety in Ghana Premier League after violent clash at Nsoatreman

Mohammed Ali Football Feb - 06 - 2025 , 10:06 1 minute read

Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have joined forces to demand improved security at Ghana Premier League matches following the tragic death of a Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley.

Their joint statement, released on February 5, 2025, comes ahead of a meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which is scheduled for today.

In a rare show of unity, the two rival clubs have prepared a detailed position paper urging the GFA to introduce stricter security measures to prevent such incidents.

They stressed that Nana Pooley’s death underscores the need for better safety at match venues.

The statement, issued by Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) and Hearts of Oak’s Board and Management, called for cooperation with the government, law enforcement, and other stakeholders to make football safer.

Hearts of Oak also extended condolences to Kotoko and pledged to work together to prevent future tragedies.

The clubs will present their recommendations to the GFA’s Executive Committee, pushing for urgent action to address security concerns in the league.