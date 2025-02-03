Next article: How I made my money - Afenyo-Markin opens up on his source of wealth

Suspended MPs: Parliamentary Committee to hold public hearings on misconduct

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 16:04 2 minutes read

A seven-member parliamentary committee will commence public hearings on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at Parliament House at 10 am to investigate the misconduct of Members of Parliament (MPs) during the chaotic ministerial vetting session by the Appointments Committee, which led to the suspension of four lawmakers.

The suspended MPs are Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi), Frank Annoh-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Alhassan Tampuli (Gushegu), and Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Weija-Gbawe).

The committee, chaired by Ho West MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, aims to bring transparency to the events that transpired during the vetting process.

Announcing the committee’s decision at a press conference on Monday, February 3, 2025, Mr. Bedzrah underscored the need for accountability.

“To do this, the committee will announce that we have decided to hold a public hearing on all the issues starting from Wednesday, here in Parliament House at 10 a.m.,” he stated.

The committee has extended an open invitation to MPs, media personnel, and members of the public to submit relevant evidence, including videos and audio recordings, via a designated WhatsApp platform.

“We shall expect Members of Parliament, the media, the guests who were present at the 13th meeting, as well as members of the general public, to voluntarily appear to assist the committee with the relevant information,” Mr. Bedzrah said.

He provided a contact number: 0244926911, for those willing to share evidence.

Background to the chaos

The controversy erupted during the vetting of ministerial nominees, which was marked by heated exchanges and disruptions. Tensions flared between the Majority and Minority caucuses, culminating in a late-night standoff that resulted in physical altercations and procedural disruptions. The Speaker of Parliament subsequently took disciplinary action, suspending four MPs for their role in the disturbances.

The Minority Caucus has strongly opposed the Speaker’s decision, describing it as a politically motivated move to silence dissenting voices.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin condemned the suspension, calling it an “unfair and targeted action against those who stood their ground during the vetting process.”

The Minority insists that the Speaker’s ruling undermines parliamentary democracy and has vowed to challenge the decision through constitutional means.

The vetting session, initially expected to be a routine procedure, turned chaotic as disagreements over the qualifications and credibility of some nominees led to prolonged debates and heated exchanges. Some MPs were accused of breaching parliamentary decorum, prompting the Speaker to refer the matter to a disciplinary committee.