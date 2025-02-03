Previous article: President Mahama to embark on Thank You Tour in Western Region

Minority Leader challenges Speaker’s suspension of MPs over vetting chaos

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 03 - 2025

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K. Bagbin for suspending four MPs over their alleged involvement in disruptions during the ministerial vetting on January 30, 2025.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday at Parliament House, Afenyo-Markin stated that the Minority Caucus was uncertain about how to handle the Speaker’s directive, arguing that Bagbin had exceeded his authority.

“After listening to the Speaker’s communication and analysing every word and every phrase, we have come to the conclusion that the Speaker grossly exceeded his jurisdiction and mandate,” he stated.

The suspended MPs are Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi), Frank Annor-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Alhassan Tampuli (Gushegu), and Jerry Ahmed Shiab (Weija-Gbawe).

Afenyo-Markin cited Standing Orders 129 and 130 to support his argument, stating that in cases involving contempt or breach of privilege, a committee must be set up to investigate the matter before any disciplinary action is taken.

He further contended that the Chair of the Appointments Committee is empowered to handle such incidents, but had not formally reported the issue to the Speaker, raising questions about the basis of the suspension.

NPP Leadership Informed, Minority Seeks Amicable Resolution

The Minority Leader also revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership had been informed of the ruling and had taken the matter seriously.

“As a law-abiding Caucus, we will continue to engage the Speaker on the matter and, therefore, urge him to keep the channel of communication open for an amicable resolution,” Afenyo-Markin stated.