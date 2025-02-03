Featured

President Mahama to embark on Thank You Tour in Western Region

GNA Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 17:12 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama will embark on a “Thank You Tour” to the Western Region on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

The visit marks the second edition of the nationwide tour that began last week in the Volta region.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Western Regional Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress, signed by the Regional Communications Officer Mr Richard Kirk-Mensah.

The release said during the visit, the President would be in Sekondi, the administrative capital of the region, to extend his heartfelt gratitude to Nananom, (traditional leaders), respected queen mothers, the Clergy, Imams, esteemed Zongo chiefs, heads of departments and party members at all levels.