Parliament Chaos: Sir John urges MPs to set good examples for the youth

Feb - 03 - 2025

The First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, John Kwame Duodu, popularly known as Sir John, has strongly condemned the chaotic scenes that unfolded during the vetting of ministerial nominees on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Sir John, who also serves as the Ashanti Regional TESCON Patron, expressed deep disappointment over the level of discord displayed by lawmakers from both the Majority and Minority sides of the Appointments Committee.

“Such actions set a bad example for the youth and future leaders of the nation, who look up to their elected legislative representatives as role models,” he emphasised.

According to Sir John, the behaviour of MPs directly impacts the youth, and he urged parliamentarians to be mindful of their conduct and live up to the honour of their titles. He also blamed the Chairman of the Appointments Committee for the confusion that ensued, stating that his magnanimity led to the chaos in the chamber.

Sir John further criticised the Majority members of the Appointments Committee, describing their actions as a "deliberate plan to intimidate the Minority members."

While acknowledging Speaker Alban Bagbin’s justified anger over the incident, Sir John called for a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. He described the suspension of three Minority MPs and only one Majority MP as unfair.

“We all watched it and clearly saw that the MPs on the Majority side who were involved in that distasteful act were many, so why was only the Majority Chief Whip included in the suspension on the Majority side?” Sir John questioned.

Sir John stressed the need for political cooperation in Parliament, stating that the lawmakers must focus on solving national challenges rather than engaging in partisan disputes.

“The actions of our lawmakers should reflect the values of our great nation. We must promote a culture of respect, tolerance, and cooperation in our politics. The youth of our country are watching, and we must set a good example for them,” he added.

He further urged lawmakers to prioritise national interests over personal and party interests, warning that political instability could derail Ghana’s development.

“We need to work together to build a better future for our country. The chaos we saw in Parliament is not what we need. We need peace and stability in the country as well as maximum cooperation at all levels of government,” Sir John concluded.