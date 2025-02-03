Previous article: How I made my money - Afenyo-Markin opens up on his source of wealth

Afenyo-Markin accuses ORAL Team of conducting drone surveillance on his properties

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 11:53 2 minutes read

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has alleged that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee, led by Foreign Affairs Minister-nominee Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been using drones to conduct surveillance over his private properties.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe programme on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Afenyo-Markin claimed that his associates had repeatedly informed him about suspicious drone activity near his residences.

However, the Effutu legislator stated that he chose to remain silent, insisting that he has nothing to hide and that all his assets were acquired legally.

Afenyo-Markin’s revelation comes in the wake of Ablakwa’s vetting on Friday, January 31. He indicated that before the vetting, he had a private discussion with Ablakwa regarding some of his actions.

“Before his vetting, ask Ablakwa whether we didn’t sit as brothers. I said, ‘Sammy, there were things that you went overboard. I think if you make concessions, we’ll be fine,’” he recounted.

Despite this conversation, he alleged that drone surveillance by the ORAL team continued.

“I was aware that these ORAL guys have been flying drones in Winneba over my property. I kept quiet. I managed it. They went to my beachfront property, mounted a drone, and flew it from the community centre. My boy saw it. I told them to ignore it,” he stated.

He further claimed that the surveillance extended beyond Winneba to his residence in Abelenkpe and other locations.

“In Abelenkpe, you’ll be there in the morning and you’ll see drones flying. The policemen have seen it. They told me, but I said ignore it. Sometimes, early in the morning, we see drones behind the rail line, and I know they are spying on my house. What business do drones have at the Minority Leader’s residence?” he questioned.

Afenyo-Markin also dismissed claims that his lands in Winneba were state-owned, describing them as falsehoods intended to mislead the public.

“The gentleman brought a search report and created the impression that my lands in Winneba are state lands. With the greatest respect, they are not,” he emphasised.

He defended his acquisitions, asserting that he has lived in his Abelenkpe residence for over 20 years and that his properties in Winneba were acquired through legitimate business dealings.

“My firstborn is 21. I lived in my Abelenkpe residence before he was born. I’ve had my properties all these years. I am a businessman. I am a well-established person,” he stated.

Afenyo-Markin questioned the motives behind the allegations against him, suggesting that attempts to link his properties to state ownership were politically motivated.

The ORAL Committee has yet to respond to his claims.