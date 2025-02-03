Featured

Afenyo-Markin defends criticism of Appointments Committee Clerk

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has justified his recent criticism of the Clerk to the Appointments Committee, Gifty Jiagge Gobah, citing frustrations over procedural lapses and what he perceives as bias in handling parliamentary reports and proceedings.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe programme on Sunday, February 2, Afenyo-Markin argued that the Clerk had failed to ensure transparency and neutrality in parliamentary affairs, creating tensions within the legislative body.

He insisted that the Clerk’s actions had disrupted due process and caused undue embarrassment to Members of Parliament, including himself.

“The clerks are supposed to be non-partisan and neutral. The practice has always been that they ensure both the Majority and Minority are well-informed on matters before the House,” he stated.

“However, I have had several instances where this particular Clerk has refused to sign reports, delayed important processes, and demonstrated partiality.”

Afenyo-Markin recalled similar challenges during his tenure as Majority Leader, claiming that crucial government approvals were often delayed due to the Clerk’s insistence on securing Minority consent before proceeding.

“One time, when we needed to advertise for nominees to appear before vetting, she insisted that the Minority had to give the go-ahead. When judges appeared before us, they had to return a second time because the report on their vetting was never released,” he revealed.

He cited a recent vetting session of ministerial nominees, where he claimed that invitations were issued without the knowledge or approval of the Minority.

“We had agreed to vet three nominees, and later, we consented to adding one more to make it four. But then, we suddenly saw several other nominees in the corridors, all holding letters of invitation. When I asked the Chairman, he told me he was unaware,” Afenyo-Markin lamented.

The Minority Leader argued that such incidents put him in a difficult position as a leader and made him appear negligent in the eyes of his party and the public.

He referenced an incident where a crucial amendment regarding a nominee’s apology was omitted from a report, despite prior agreements with both sides.

“I was under pressure from my party’s leadership to ensure the apology was reflected in the report. But when the report was presented, the text was missing. I had to rush to the chamber and stop proceedings,” he explained.

“If that mistake had gone through, I would have looked incompetent.”

Addressing his verbal altercation, Afenyo-Markin stated, “I am a very patient man. I do not easily get upset. But when I realise someone is taking me for granted, I will react.”

He maintained that he had raised concerns about the Clerk’s conduct with relevant parliamentary authorities multiple times before the recent incident.

“I engaged the Chairman of the Committee extensively about the Clerk’s actions. I did not just wake up one day and decide to confront her,” he clarified.

The incident has sparked discussions on decorum and professionalism within Parliament. While some observers have criticised Afenyo-Markin’s reaction, arguing that restraint and diplomacy are essential in parliamentary proceedings, others believe his frustrations highlight systemic challenges that need to be addressed to ensure efficiency and fairness in legislative processes.

The Clerk of Parliament is yet to officially respond to the allegations.

Meanwhile, parliamentary leadership is expected to deliberate on the matter, as tensions continue to simmer within the House.

