NPP's Election Review Committee warns against unauthorised surveys

Feb - 03 - 2025

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 Election Review Committee has cautioned party members and stakeholders against engaging with unauthorised individuals or groups who claim to be conducting surveys or engagements on the party’s behalf.

A statement signed and issued by the committee's secretary, William Yamoah, said only officially designated committee members are authorised to conduct consultations and engagements.

It said these members are currently undertaking consultations at each constituency nationwide in collaboration with party members and key stakeholders.

The committee strongly advised party members to ignore invitations or solicitations from unauthorised individuals or groups claiming to represent the committee.

“We appreciate your cooperation and commitment to maintaining the integrity of this process,” the statement said.

Recall

On January 27, this year, the committee commenced a nationwide visit to the 276 constituencies across the country to engage stakeholders and conduct a comprehensive assessment of the factors that influenced the party's performance in the 2024 election.

Chaired by Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, the team has been divided into six, with each team assigned to a specific region.

Other members of the team include Dr Joseph Agyapong Darmoe, Ambassador Kwaku Domfeh, Prof. Kofi Osei Akuoko, Dr Felix Yamoah and Emerita Prof. Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu.

The rest are Prof. Samuel Bert, Abdulai Abanga, Seidu Nasigri, a legal practitioner; Eugenia Gifty Kusi, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and F. F. Antoh, a former Vice Chairman of the party.

The committee was established by the National Executive Committee of the NPP in January this year to conduct a thorough post-mortem analysis of the party's defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election.

The committee's report will serve as a foundation for the NPP's efforts to reflect, rebuild and prepare for the next general election.