27 Shortlisted for MDCEs positions in Oti Region

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

The race for the positions of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Oti Region has intensified, with 27 shortlisted candidates vying for the top spots.

The shortlisted candidates, all men, were selected from the nine Assemblies in the region, with three individuals chosen from each assembly.

The vetting committee has evaluated the qualifications and suitability of all applicants before making the final selection.

The Regional Secretary, Gabriel Kwami Lemboe, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Committee had completed the process for the candidates vying for positions in the various assemblies.

In addition, he said the shortlisted candidates would now be forwarded to the president for final appointment.

In a spirit of unity and sportsmanship, he urged unsuccessful candidates to rally behind the shortlisted finalists.

He encouraged those who did not make the cut to unite and support the party, wishing them better luck in future endeavours. — GNA