Reverse suspension of MPs - Minority Caucus to Speaker

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Minority Caucus has rejected the two-week suspension of three of its members from Parliament for their alleged involvement in the chaotic acts that disrupted the vetting of ministerial appointees last Thursday.

In a statement dated January 31, 2025, the Minority called on the Speaker of Parliament to immediately reverse the decision, saying the affected Members of Parliament (MPs) were not given an opportunity to be heard.

It added that the Speaker’s decision to suspend the MPs without first exhausting internal disciplinary mechanisms set a dangerous precedent for Parliament, adding, “It signals an era where the Speaker can arbitrarily punish MPs based on perceived disobedience, rather than adherence to parliamentary rules and fairness”.

Reasons

It alleged that the Speaker himself had, on numerous occasions, presided over a Parliament where similar or worst incidents occurred, yet no such punitive measures were taken.

“The refusal to apply the same standard in previous instances makes this decision appear politically motivated, aimed at intimidating certain Members of Parliament and curbing dissent.

“Why then does he choose, at this moment, to impose harsh and selective punishment?

This inconsistency undermines his credibility as a neutral arbiter and exposes a worrying bias that must be called out.

“If this unjustifiable action is not addressed, it will set a precedent where the Speaker becomes an unchecked authority, weaponising disciplinary measures against those who do not align with his preferred political narratives,” the statement said.

The Minority Caucus further argued that the Speaker's approach “disregards the fact that Parliament is a House of debate, sometimes heated, and Members have a duty to ensure that due process is followed”

It added that the Speaker’s role is to facilitate dialogue and order, and not to punish lawmakers for standing their ground in the face of procedural unfairness.

Background

On January 31, 2025, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced the suspension of four MPs from the Appointments Committee following chaotic scenes during the vetting of ministerial nominees.

The suspended lawmakers are NDC MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh; NPP MP for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli, and NPP MP for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

The disruption occurred immediately after the vetting of the nominee for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, at about 10 p.m.

The disagreement started when the Minority proposed postponing sitting to Friday, citing concerns about the day’s proceedings.

However, the Majority rejected the proposal, insisting the process should continue. The Majority accused the Ranking Member of spending about three hours on one nominee hence the delay.

The ministerial nominees, specifically the Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had been ushered in, and the Clerk to the committee was about to administer the oath to Mr Akandoh.

A heated argument between the Minority and Majority MPs escalated, leading to damage to furniture and microphones.