Next article: Chaos in parliament: Dr. Samuel Afriyie calls for diplomacy and consensus-building among MPs

Featured

'Vetting chaos Committee' to resume hearing February 7

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 06 - 2025 , 12:13 2 minutes read

The Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the chaos that erupted during the January 30 vetting process will resume its hearings on Friday, February 7, 2025, following an unexpected suspension on Wednesday, February 5.

The Chairman of the Committee, Emmanuel Bedzrah, confirmed the resumption of proceedings during an interview with TV3 on Thursday, February 6.

He clarified that Friday’s session would include public witness hearings, followed by an in-camera meeting to discuss the involvement of Members of Parliament (MPs) in the destruction of state property.

“We will hold a press conference today to update the public on our next steps. Tomorrow, we will proceed with the public hearings, followed by a private in-camera session focused on MPs implicated in the damage of state property,” Bedzrah explained.

The investigation was suspended when the Clerk to Parliament withdrew staff, citing a lack of authorisation from Speaker Alban Bagbin.

However, Bedzrah accused the Minority caucus of influencing the suspension, asserting that Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin had misled the Clerk by incorrectly attributing the decision to the Speaker.

“I contacted the Majority Leader and met with other parliamentary leaders, including the Clerk and committee members, to clarify the matter.

The Minority Leader later informed me that he had met with the Speaker and requested the hearing be adjourned before the suspension ruling was made,” Bedzrah recalled.

The committee’s investigation into the destruction of parliamentary property will include a review of video footage from the January 30 events, the identification of key witnesses, and the submission of a report to Parliament upon conclusion.

The resumption of hearings is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the chaotic events and clarify the roles of MPs in the incident.

Related articles

Parliamentary Probe: Appointments Committee Chair, Clerk, and MPs give accounts of vetting chaos

Clerk to Parliament’s Appointments Committee reveals why she left chaotic vetting session

Minister for Tourism condemns attack on Clerk during Appointments Committee chaos

Appointments Committee chair reveals how security agencies screen ministerial nominees before vetting