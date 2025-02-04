Featured

Appointments Committee chair reveals how security agencies screen ministerial nominees before vetting

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 04 - 2025 , 13:00 3 minutes read

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, has disclosed that all ministerial nominees undergo rigorous security screening before appearing for parliamentary vetting.

He revealed that individuals with a history of fraud, dishonesty, or moral turpitude are automatically disqualified from holding office.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday February 3, Ahiafor detailed how security agencies conduct in-depth investigations into nominees' backgrounds, reinforcing the integrity of government appointments.

"If Hon. Bernard Avle is supposed to be vetted by me, and there's a report that he has been involved in fraud or any offence involving dishonesty and moral turpitude, he is automatically disqualified even before vetting begins," Ahiafor explained.

"The security agencies conduct investigations and submit reports before nominees appear before us.", he added

Vetting Controversies

Ahiafor’s revelations come in the wake of a heated parliamentary vetting process, which saw tensions flare between Majority and Minority MPs. The vetting of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh on January 30 sparked chaotic scenes in Parliament, culminating in the suspension of four MPs and a walkout by Minority members on January 31.

He condemned the disturbances, describing them as "needless and unwarranted." Addressing calls for him to intervene during the altercation, he questioned why he was expected to engage in the fracas. "Why am I expected by Ghanaians to take part in the fight? I don’t see the need for the fight in the first place, let alone talk about separating MPs," he remarked.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has since established a seven-member committee to investigate the chaos. The committee, chaired by Ho West MP Emmanuel Bedzrah, will conduct public hearings and allow individuals to provide testimony on the disruptions. MPs found guilty of misconduct will be personally surcharged for damages, ensuring taxpayers do not bear the cost.

Clerk Controversy: Ahiafor calls for apology

The vetting process has also been marred by accusations of partisanship against the Clerk to the Appointments Committee, Gifty Jiagge-Gobah. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin labelled her "a typical NDC member," threatening to seek her removal. However, Ahiafor has firmly rejected these claims, defending the clerk’s neutrality and professionalism.

"The Clerk is not partisan. She has been in this House for 19 years, and she does not deserve such public attacks. If there is an issue with her conduct, the appropriate procedures should be followed, not public condemnation," he asserted.

Ahiafor insisted that he would not recommend her removal and instead issued a public apology on behalf of Parliament. "If they don’t want to work with Gifty Jiagge-Gobah, then they don’t want to work with the Appointments Committee because I, as the Chairman, will never recommend her removal. I urge her to accept my sincerest apology."

Proceeding without minority MPs

Despite the Minority’s walkout on January 31, Ahiafor defended the decision to proceed with vetting, arguing that the remaining members formed a quorum. He also dismissed claims that Speaker Bagbin had ordered a halt to proceedings.

"The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, informed us that the Speaker had postponed the leadership meeting to February 3 and that the committee could continue its work," Ahiafor clarified.