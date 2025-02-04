Featured

Minority MPs protest speaker Bagbin’s suspension of four lawmakers

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 04 - 2025 , 14:13 2 minutes read

Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) staged a protest in Parliament on Tuesday, 4 February, in opposition to Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to suspend four of their colleagues.

Dressed in red and black attires, the MPs sang patriotic songs and party anthems to express their discontent.

The MPs were suspended on Friday, 31 January, following a chaotic confrontation during the ministerial vetting process at the Appointments Committee sitting on 30 January.

The suspended lawmakers are Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi), Frank Annoh-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Alhassan Tampuli (Gushegu), and Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Weija-Gbawe).

Speaker Bagbin imposed a two-week suspension on the lawmakers, citing their involvement in the disruption.

The Minority caucus, however, has rejected the decision, arguing that it violates the rights of the suspended MPs, who, they claim, were not given a fair hearing.

At a press briefing on Monday, 3 February, the Minority MPs described the Speaker’s action as unilateral and called for its reversal.

Security within the parliamentary precinct has been heightened, with police officers mounting barricades at key entry points to prevent the suspended MPs from accessing the chamber ahead of Tuesday’s sitting.

Speaking on the development, Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko, criticised the Speaker’s decision, suggesting it was an attempt to suppress the Minority.

“The chamber is our working space, and we should be allowed in without undue hindrance, so we expect them to open the doors for us to go and work,” he stated.

He added that the Speaker’s action is a calculated move to weaken the Minority’s influence.

“To start with, does the Speaker have the right to suspend them? You should ask them, you are a Ghanaian. It’s a subtle way of trying to suppress the happy and mighty Minority.”

The suspension and subsequent protests have intensified the already charged political atmosphere in Parliament, with Minority MPs vowing to resist what they describe as unfair treatment.