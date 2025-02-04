Featured

Afenyo-Markin raises concerns over early assumption of office by BoG Governor nominee

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 04 - 2025 , 12:04 3 minutes read

The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has expressed concerns over the early assumption of office by Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, the newly appointed Governor of the Bank of Ghana, following his nomination by President John Mahama.

In an interview with GHOne TV’s State of Affairs on Monday, February 3, Afenyo-Markin questioned the legality of Dr Asiama’s immediate commencement of duties, despite the fact that his appointment has not yet been confirmed by the Council of State, as required by the Constitution.

Afenyo-Markin, a critic of the early appointment, emphasised that Dr Asiama’s start date of February 3 violated the constitutional procedures governing such appointments.

While the President announced Dr Asiama’s nomination, it remains pending approval by the Council of State — a necessary step for the nomination to take effect.

“The Constitution is very clear—there must be consultation with the Council of State before someone assumes the role of Governor of the Bank of Ghana,” Afenyo-Markin said. “The nominee should not have started work yet.”

According to the Minority Leader, Dr Asiama’s assumption of office before Council approval is a breach of the constitutional process, noting that the President’s letter outlined the nomination as pending confirmation. Yet, Dr Asiama stepped into the role immediately, which Afenyo-Markin argued undermines the legal requirements.

Proposal for acting Governor

In his critique, Afenyo-Markin suggested that the absence of a functioning Council of State should not have left the position vacant. He pointed out that in such circumstances, an acting Governor could have been appointed from the existing deputies, who have already been vetted and confirmed by the Council of State.

“There are two deputy governors who are qualified to act. They’ve already gone through the Council of State’s confirmation. This is the process that should have been followed,” he said, expressing surprise that the President’s nominee had bypassed the established procedures.

Afenyo-Markin further stressed that the integrity of the Bank of Ghana, one of the nation’s most significant institutions, must be preserved by strictly adhering to constitutional guidelines. He argued that while the President has the right to nominate a new Governor, the individual cannot assume the role without following due process.

“The integrity of the Bank of Ghana is too important to allow shortcuts in its leadership appointment,” he stated.

The Minority Leader reaffirmed that his party would pursue the issue, underscoring the seriousness of the matter. “This is a constitutional issue that cannot be overlooked. We will take it up,” he concluded, signalling that the Minority would press for full compliance with the constitutional process regarding the appointment of the new Governor.