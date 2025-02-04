Featured

Minority’s vetting strategy is to discredit opponents and reshape Akufo-Addo’s image – Dr Asante Otchere

Gertrude Ankah Politics Feb - 04 - 2025 , 11:06 3 minutes read

A political analyst has suggested that the minority’s approach to vetting ministerial nominees is aimed at discrediting political opponents, reshaping the public image of President Akufo-Addo and extracting statements from nominees for future political campaigns.

Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast’s Political Science Department, made the observation on TV3’s Ghana Tonight on Monday, February 3, as he called for urgent reforms in Ghana’s ministerial vetting process.

He criticised the conduct of the minority members on the Appointments Committee, describing the prolonged questioning of nominees as excessive and counterproductive

The vetting, marked by heated exchanges between minority and majority members, has reignited debates over parliamentary conventions, particularly the unlimited questioning time granted to ranking members.

Dr Asante Otchere argued that this approach has led to unnecessary delays and a shift away from assessing the policy competence of nominees.

“I believe that when an upper ceiling is set in terms of hours or the number of questions, it will go a long way to promote the smooth vetting of appointees,” he stated.

He further noted that excessive questioning, often focusing on minor issues such as CV errors and tax clearance details, detracts from critical policy discussions.

To improve the process, he suggested the introduction of pre-vetting meetings to streamline proceedings and curb political grandstanding.

The latest vetting controversy has intensified calls for Parliament to review its standing orders to ensure a more structured and time-efficient process.

Prompt action

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes during the vetting process have prompted swift action from Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, who has suspended four MPs following violent confrontations that led to the destruction of tables and microphones in Parliament.

The suspended MPs are Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi), Frank Annoh-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Alhassan Tampuli (Gushegu), and Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Weija-Gbawe).

In response to the disturbances, Speaker Bagbin has also established a seven-member committee to investigate the incident, identify those responsible, and recommend sanctions.

The committee, chaired by Ho West MP Emmanuel Bedzrah, includes Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui, Abena Osei Asare, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, and Bede Anwataazuma Ziedeng.

To encourage public engagement, the committee has launched a WhatsApp platform for information submissions and will hold public hearings, allowing individuals to testify openly about the chaotic scenes that disrupted proceedings.

Speaker Bagbin has also declared that no public funds will be used to repair damages caused by the altercations. Instead, MPs found guilty of misconduct will be surcharged for repair costs.

As the committee prepares to present its findings, the four suspended MPs are serving a two-week ban, with expectations that the investigation will help restore order and accountability in Parliament.

Appointments Committee Chairman condemns altercation

The Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, has condemned the clash between minority and majority MPs on Thursday, January 30, ahead of the vetting of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Describing the altercation as “unnecessary and unwarranted,” Mr Ahiafor dismissed criticism over his handling of the situation.

“Whatever happened, I apologised the following day to Ghanaians, but it was needless, it was uncalled for. This is not the first time that Parliament has vetted nominees late into the night. In this country, we have closed vetting sessions after midnight, sometimes even at 1:00 am,” he said.

Speaking on TV3 on Monday, Mr Ahiafor questioned why he was expected to intervene physically in the dispute, insisting that such disruptions undermine parliamentary proceedings.

“Why am I expected by Ghanaians to take part in the fight? I don’t see the need for the fight in the first place, let alone talk about separating MPs,” he said.