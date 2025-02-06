Next article: Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodríguez takes time out of game due to cancer relapse

I have no words: Says Neymar after emotional homecoming to Santos after 12 years

Feb - 06 - 2025

Brazil striker Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior said the feeling of playing for Santos again after 12 years away from the club was indescribable.

The 33-year-old returned to the Brazilian club on January 31, 2025, from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, 12 years after he left to join Barcelona in 2013.

Taking to the field at half-time when Santos held a 1-0 lead, Neymar impressed in the second half in his return from injury as Botafogo fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Vila Belmiro.

"I love Santos. “I can’t find the words to express the feeling when you love something. I love Santos very much and I can’t find the words to describe the feeling I felt whn I stepped out onto the pitch today,” Neymar said after the match.

"I need minutes, games. I'm not at 100 per cent. I didn't expect to run and dribble so much tonight. I think I'll feel better in four or five games."

A number of Botafogo players and members of the club's backroom staff sought out Neymar on the pitch after the final whistle to request photos with the former Brazil captain.

Neymar won six trophies during his first stint with Santos, including the 2011 Copa Libertadores.

He left the club having scored 136 goals in 225 appearances by the age of 21.

During his time away, Neymar became the most expensive player of all time when he left Barcelona to join Paris St-Germain in a £200m deal in 2017.

But a move to Saudi Arabia in 2022 turned sour when Neymar tore his anterior cruciate ligament, which limited him to just seven appearances for Al-Hilal.

Santos, the former club of Brazil legend Pele, were relegated from the top division for the first time in their 111-year history in 2023.

They earned promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking last season by winning Serie B. Neymar has 128 caps for Brazil.