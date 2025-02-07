Next article: I have no words: Says Neymar after emotional homecoming to Santos after 12 years

Football chief demands urgent security overhaul at league venues

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 10:02 3 minutes read

In the wake of the shocking death of a football fan during last Sunday’s Ghana Premier League clash between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, a football administrator, Ransford Antwi, has issued a rallying cry for urgent investment in security infrastructure to combat the rising tide of hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

Mr Antwi, President of Sunyani-based division two side Suncity Royals FC, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that there was an urgent need for modern security measures, including CCTV cameras, metal detectors, and other surveillance tools at stadiums nationwide to restore order in the Ghana Premier League and other domestic competitions.

His plea follows the public outcry over the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, a devoted supporter of Kotoko popularly known as Pooley, who was fatally stabbed as violent disturbances erupted during the tension-packed match at the Nana Koronamansah II Park at Twumasikrom, near Nsoatre.

The police have since arrested three suspects, including Nsoatreman FC owner, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, along with Joseph Kyeremeh and Agyemang Duah Owusu, who is also a police officer and the third accused.

They are currently facing trial at the Sunyani District Court ‘B’, presided over by Eric Daning.

Call for action

Mr Antwi urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take decisive steps in prioritising security at all league venues to prevent further violence.

“No reputable brand would want to associate itself with a football league plagued by violence.

Until urgent, deliberate actions are taken to improve security infrastructure across all approved league centres, Ghanaian football will struggle to attract investment,” he warned.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive security review by the GFA to identify and implement measures that can effectively prevent violent incidents.

“How many league centres in Ghana have metal detectors at their gates to stop spectators from bringing in dangerous weapons?

If we put the right measures in place, our league will rise to become one of the best in Africa,” he noted.

Drawing from his own experience, Mr Antwi cited the successful implementation of CCTV cameras at the Sunyani Coronation Park, an initiative he spearheaded.

The cameras played a crucial role in identifying perpetrators of violence during a match between Tano Bofoakwa FC and Nsoatreman FC last season, leading to a home ban for Bofoakwa.

“Since installing CCTV cameras at key locations in the Coronation Park, we have seen a remarkable decline in violent incidents. This proves that investing in security infrastructure yields results,” he stated.

Poor officiating,

selective justice

Mr Antwi also criticised what he described as “selective justice” by the GFA and poor officiating, which he believes contribute to tensions in the league.

He proposed that all matches should be video-recorded to ensure fair play and accountability.

“If we do not make our league both attractive and incident-free, we may have to abandon it altogether and focus on something else,” he said bluntly.

He further called for a thorough review of security arrangements at all league venues to safeguard players, officials, and fans.

“We must ask the hard questions and find lasting solutions. Football must remain a safe and enjoyable sport for all,” he concluded. — GNA