Nsoatreman FC vs Asante Kotoko tragedy: IGP leads crackdown on stadium violence

Feb - 07 - 2025

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has launched a major security overhaul to curb rising violence in football stadiums after the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley), following violent disturbances during the Premier League clash between Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koronamansah Park in Twumasikrom last Sunday.

In a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters in Accra last Wednesday with the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), and Premier League clubs, Dr Dampare assured the football community that the Ghana Police Service is fully committed to ensuring safety and stamping out violence in stadiums.

The meeting closed-door discussions centred on identifying weaknesses in match-day security and rolling out a concrete strategy to ensure safer stadium environments for players, officials, and fans.

Security reforms

The meeting produced 33 action points, with some receiving immediate approval for execution. The key measures include:

• Sports Security Officers – A dedicated Sports Security Officer will be appointed in each of Ghana’s 16 regions to serve as the direct link between the Police Service and the GFA.

• Sports Policing Unit – The Police Service will set up a specialised unit to handle security at sports venues, working closely with clubs and supporters’ groups to prevent violence.

• Sports Policing Training – Effective immediately, sports policing will be embedded in the curriculum at Police Training Schools to better equip officers in handling matchday security.

• Enhanced Intelligence, Fan Education – The Police will deploy intelligence operatives around teams and develop a nationwide fan education blueprint to promote discipline and respect among supporters.

The IGP was unequivocal in his commitment to seeing these reforms through, declaring: "We are committed to fixing the problem.

We will get it done because it's our responsibility to protect the people of Ghana and the very fabric that brings us together."

The session ended with a minute’s silence in honour of Frimpong, as the IGP assured the Kotoko family that justice would be served.

GFA, clubs condemn hooliganism

Yesterday, the GFA’s Executive Council convened an emergency meeting with officials from all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs to reinforce security measures.

Following the discussions, the clubs issued a joint statement condemning football violence, describing the recent incident as a stain on the sport.

"The tragic events at the Nsoatreman FC vs. Asante Kotoko SC match, resulting in the loss of a devoted Kotoko fan, Francis Nana Frimpong (aka Pooley), are unacceptable and deeply disturbing. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Asante Kotoko fraternity."

Enhanced security measures

All clubs have now agreed to adopt stricter security protocols on matchdays, which will be finalised at the GFA’s Executive Council meeting today, after which comprehensive guidelines will be published ahead of the league’s resumption.

"As Ghana Premier League clubs, we are fully committed to promoting fair play, sportsmanship, and respect for the game. Hooliganism, violence, and intimidation will not be tolerated at any match centre," the statement stressed.

The clubs pledged to work closely with the GFA, security forces, and all relevant bodies to ensure those responsible for stadium violence are held accountable.