President Mahama tasks Kofi Adams to restore Ghana's sporting pride, starting with the GFA

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 23:29 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has assigned the newly appointed Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, the task of restoring the country's sporting pride.

President Mahama urged Minister Adams to begin efforts to revitalize Ghana's sports sector, focusing initially on the Ghana Football Association (GFA). He stressed the urgent need to bring the Black Stars back to their former glory.

The President made these remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Adams and other ministers on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

This follows the approval of the nominees by Parliament, after a thorough vetting process and extensive debates by the Appointments Committee.

“The Honourable Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation, I don’t envy your job,” Mahama said. “You have the monumental task of restoring Ghana to its pride of place in African and world sports. The shambles that is Ghana sports today is completely unacceptable, President Mahama said.

“I expect that you concentrate on building up all the sporting disciplines. I know the Ghana Football Association would be a good place to start to make sure that we return the Black Stars to their glory days,” he added.

Ghana has lost its standing both on the continent and globally in terms of sports and appears to be sliding further.

The recent setback came with the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, following consecutive group-stage exits in the last two editions.

Adams succeeds Mustapha Ussif, the MP for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency, who served as Minister of Sports and Recreation from 2021 to 2025.