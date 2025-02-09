Featured

This is what Muntari said about Kudus and the Black Stars captaincy

Feb - 09 - 2025

Former Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has criticised the decision to hand Mohammed Kudus the captain’s armband during Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, describing it as unnecessary pressure on the talented midfielder.

Kudus was named captain of the Black Stars in October by head coach Otto Addo ahead of the team’s AFCON qualifying game against Sudan. The decision came after team captain, Thomas Partey, withdrew from the squad due to a medical issue.

Kudus led the Black Stars in their final 2025 AFCON qualifying match, which ended in a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Niger in Accra.

In an interview with 3Sports, Sulley Muntari expressed his reservations about the decision, stating that it was rushed and placed undue responsibility on Kudus.

“Kudus, no matter what, is going to be the captain of the national team one day,” he said.

“Let it be smooth for him, don’t just rush him. He doesn’t need the armband but he commands on the field. He carries the whole nation on his shoulder and he plays with us.

“So, what is your problem? You want to disturb him? I’m not saying you’ll worry him but let him be. Let him enjoy his football. Kudus has not yet seen his full potential. What we see is just a glimpse. Kudus is just amazing. As he continues to grow, he’ll be deadly,” he added.

Despite his concerns, Muntari acknowledged Kudus' leadership qualities and immense potential, insisting that the West Ham United star will eventually captain the national team but should not be rushed into the role.

Ghana will return to action in March for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, their first competitive outing since missing out on the 2025 AFCON.