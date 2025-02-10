Next article: This is what Muntari said about Kudus and the Black Stars captaincy

Boxer dies after defeat in Super-featherweight contest

Feb - 10 - 2025

Super-featherweight boxer John Cooney, 28, has died after his defeat by Welshman Nathan Howells in Belfast on Saturday, February 8.

The Irish boxer suffered an intracranial haemorrhage and had surgery to relieve pressure on his brain following the bout at the Ulster Hall.

Galway man Cooney was assessed by the medical team in the ring before being take out on a stretcher and transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

"It is with complete devastation that we have to announce that after a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," MHD Promotions said on behalf of the Cooney family.

"Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John's life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers.

"He was a much-loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John 'The Kid' Cooney."

The contest was stopped in the ninth round in what was Cooney's first defence of his Celtic super-featherweight title. — BBC