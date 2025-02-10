Featured

Arsenal boss Arteta set to axe Partey, others

GHANA’S Thomas Partey could be part of a mass clear out of players at Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta aims to make four top signings in a bid to finally win the English Premier League.

The Gunners are facing the prospect of another trophyless season after they were knocked out of both domestic cups, while their Premier League hopes are fading.

As such, Arteta is looking to strengthen his team in a number of areas come the summer and, according to the Mirror, has already sanctioned the departure of seven first-team stars in order to facilitate this.

For starters, Raheem Sterling and Neto will not be returning to the Emirates when their loan spells from Chelsea and Bournemouth come to an end.

Some have dubbed Sterling the ‘flop of the season’ after scoring just one goal in 18 games, while veteran goalkeeper Neto has only made one appearance and was only ever intended to be a stop-gap signing.

Partey, Jorginho and Kieran Tierney are all out of contract in the summer and set to depart Arsenal as free agents.

Jorginho and Tierney came close to leaving in January but Arteta didn’t want to weaken his squad amid injury issues, with the pair in talks to sign for Flamengo and Celtic respectively.

Finally, defensive duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior will also be sold after falling out of favour, having started a combined four league games this season. — Metro.co.uk