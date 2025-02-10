Featured

Sampson commences Black Princesses’ revolution

Feb - 10 - 2025

Newly appointed Black Princesses Head Coach Charles Sampson has wasted no time in setting an audacious target—moulding a team capable of competing at the highest level and making history at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. His mission?

Not only to secure qualification but to finally break Ghana’s group-stage barrier and cement the team’s status as a rising force in global women’s football.

The former Ghapoha FC midfield dynamo, who took charge last month, has hit the ground running, determined to instil a winning mentality and build a squad with the resilience and tactical edge required to excel on the international stage.

Sampson’s primary goal is to guide the Black Princesses to another World Cup appearance and, crucially, to break new grounds by advancing beyond the group stage.

"I have studied the team’s history, and my goal is to build a squad that surpasses previous achievements. We are assembling a competitive team that can achieve this dream," he said.

A meticulous planner, the coach has already scouted 75 players, whittling them down to a solid core. Yet, for him, talent identification is an ongoing process. “Scouting never stops.

The national team must always evolve, and we will continue to unearth the best players to strengthen our squad.”

World Cup roadmap

With the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers set to begin in September, the coach has submitted a detailed training blueprint to the Ghana Football Association for approval. His immediate challenge? Navigating a crucial first-round tie against either Tunisia or Togo.

“We are already preparing for that test. We will arrange friendly matches to assess our progress and ensure we are in peak condition when September arrives,” he remarked in an interview with GFA media.

To bolster his squad, Sampson has established a national scouting network to track and monitor emerging talents.

“This initiative will create a database of potential recruits, allowing us to fill gaps and maintain consistency in our selections,” he said.

For Sampson, results matter. "The Black Princesses have a proud history of qualifying for the World Cup, and we must not only maintain that but go a step further. Qualification is the first target, but progressing beyond the group stage is the ultimate goal," he stated.

With a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach, Sampson is ready for the challenge. "I am humbled by this opportunity and will give my best to bring success to my country. There is no greater honour than that."

Ghapoha to global experience

Sampson’s football journey has been anything but conventional. A move from Ghapoha FC to Greece in 1997 saw him play for Kalamata, OFI Crete, and Fostiras before returning to Kalamata.

In 2004, he relocated to Sweden, where he has lived for the past 22 years.

It was in Sweden that his coaching career flourished. Transitioning from player to coach, he earned his coaching certification and rose through the ranks, working with youth teams at IFK Luleå before eventually taking charge of a senior women’s team in 2019.

Destiny fulfilled

Sampson’s appointment as Black Princesses' head coach did not come as a surprise—he had long envisioned himself leading Ghana’s women’s team.

His connection with the side became even more personal when his daughter was part of the squad at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica two years ago.

Upon assuming his new role, he was struck by the raw talent within Ghanaian women’s football but identified key areas that needed urgent attention.

“Technically, the talent is there, but we lack tactical discipline and physical conditioning. The challenge is to transform individual brilliance into a cohesive, battle-ready unit.”