Featured

Chelsea to launch €50m bid for Ghana's Semenyo

Teamtalk.com Sports News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 11:15 2 minutes read

Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing a bid’ for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, who has been linked with multiple clubs recently amid his excellent form.

The Blues had a relatively quiet January transfer window and despite their manager Enzo Maresca requesting attacking reinforcements they ultimately didn’t bring in a new forward.

Advertisement

Semenyo, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, has been one of the stand-out performers in the English Premier League this season.

With 23 games played this season, the 25-year-old striker has seven goals and three assists, numbers that have consolidated him as a key player for Bournemouth who sit seventh on the Premier League log.

Advertisement

His contribution is not only measured in numbers but also in his ability to open up spaces and generate constant danger in the opponent's area.

Each performance of Semenyo -- who scored in Bournemouth’s 2-0 thumping of Everton to advance to the FA Cup fifth round last Saturday -- reinforces his role as one of the team's offensive references, in a campaign where the club seeks to remain competitive against rivals with bigger budgets.

According to Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Chelsea's manager is a big admirer of Semenyo. The report states that his versatility has convinced them to make a summer move, and his dynamism ‘seduces the Blues.’

It is reported that the London side are prepared to start bidding at €50m (£41.7m, £51.7m), which would make him Bournemouth’s second-highest sale after Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham for £65m last summer.

Bournemouth’s Spanish manager Andoni Iraola understandably wants to keep hold of Semenyo. The forward is under contract on the south coast until 2029, so Bournemouth are in a position to demand a big fee for his signature.

As reported throughout the January window, Chelsea are open to bringing in a new winger and striker and therefore, could kill two birds with one stone by signing Semenyo.

For Bournemouth, Semenyo's arrival has been an unexpected gift. However, the temptation of a multi-million-dollar offer could complicate his continued presence at the club.

If Chelsea confirm their interest in the next transfer window, Bournemouth will have to decide between keeping their star player or accepting a fee that would allow them to strengthen other positions in the team.

The London side seriously considered a bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho last month but ultimately decided against matching the Red Devils' £70m price tag. — Teamtalk