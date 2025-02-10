Featured

Hockey Africa Club Championship: GRA Royal Ladies reign supreme again

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 11:21 2 minutes read

Royal Ladies of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) once again asserted their dominance in African hockey after clinching their second consecutive Africa Cup for Club Championship (ACCC) title with a commanding 3-0 win over Egypt’s Smouha Hockey Club in the final in Ismailia, Egypt.

The championship decider was a masterclass in precision and teamwork as the Royal Ladies stormed to victory, all the goals coming in a commanding first-half performance against the host team.

Their ability to control the game and convert opportunities into goals was evidence of the team’s preparation, experience and class, securing their status as the continent’s undisputed queens of club hockey.

Royal Ladies were in scintillating form throughout the tournament, kicking off their campaign with a 4-1 win over Nigeria’s Kada Queens.

They followed up with a resounding 5-1 victory over host side Sharkia Sporting Club before delivering a ruthless 15-0 demolition of Uganda’s Kampala Hockey Club in their third match.

Their final group game was another clinical display, as the Ghanaians outclassed Nigeria’s Delta Queens 3-1 to book their place in the final.

Brilliance shines through

It was not just the team’s collective dominance that stole the headlines, but also some outstanding individual performances.

The tournament was a personal triumph for Vivian Narkuor, who emerged as the standout player in the competition. Narkuor not only claimed the coveted Best Player award but also finished as the competition’s leading scorer with an impressive 13 goals to scoop the Top Scorer award.

Her clinical finishing and leadership on the pitch were instrumental in the team’s success.

Between the posts, Matilda Addison was a wall of resilience in defence, earning the Best Goalkeeper award.

Her reflexes and composure under pressure were pivotal in ensuring the Royal Ladies remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Coach’s pride

The Head Coach, Ida Marmon-Halm, could hardly contain her pride as she reflected on her team’s achievement. She praised her team’s determination and the unwavering support from management.

"We are thrilled to have won all five matches. This achievement is a result of the team’s hard work and the unwavering support from our management," she told the media.

With back-to-back titles now under their belt, the GRA Royal Ladies have cemented their place as a force to be reckoned with in African women’s hockey in every sense of the word. – ­GNA