GRA Royal Ladies captain calls for jobs for unemployed players

Fresh off leading GRA Royal Ladies to yet another Africa Cup for Club Championship (ACCC) title, Elizabeth Opoku has made an impassioned plea to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the government to provide jobs for unemployed players within the team.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GNA Sports on the team’s return to Ghana last Saturday, the Royal Ladies captain expressed pride in their continental dominance but emphasised that true fulfilment would come from seeing her teammates gainfully employed.

Long-term support

“We are happy to have defended our title, but as captain, my real joy would be seeing our junior and unemployed players secure jobs. That would give them the motivation to keep performing at their best,” Opoku stated.

She specifically called on the Minister of for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, who had wished the team well before their final match, as well as authorities at GRA, to step in and secure the players future by employing them.

“These ladies don’t just want handouts; they want opportunities to build sustainable careers. Securing employment for them would be the ultimate reward after successfully defending this trophy for four consecutive times,” she added.

Unstoppable champions

GRA Royal Ladies once again proved their supremacy in African club hockey, clinching the ACCC title after a flawless campaign in Ismailia, Egypt. The Ghanaian champions won all five of their matches, reinforcing their dominance on the continent.

Their triumph was driven by standout individual performances, with Vivian Narkuor finishing as Best Player and Top Scorer of the tournament with 13 goals, while Matilda Addison earned the Best Goalkeeper award for her commanding presence between the sticks.

Securing the future

Despite their continued success, the lack of employment opportunities for some players remains a pressing concern for Opoku’s plea which highlights the urgent need for sustainable support systems that go beyond tournament victories and ensure a lasting impact on women’s hockey in Ghana. –GNA