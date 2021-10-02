President thanks Asanteman for 2nd term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed appreciation to the people of the Ashanti Region for their role in his election for a second term.
Speaking in Twi on the first leg of his four-day tour of the region, the President said: "But for your votes and support, I don't think I would have won the election."
The Ashanti Region gave the President his highest number of votes in the 2020 presidential election of more than 1.7 million.
He said he had always known the region to be the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP’s) surest bet, "but the last election was impressive".
President Akufo-Addo said he had come to the region to ensure that the projects he had promised the people were executed.
"Thank you, Asanteman; thank you, Otumfuo (Overlord of the Asante kingdom) for all the support and votes," he said.
Otumfuo’s counsel
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, urged the President to "work hard, kill yourself to prove to the people that the promises you gave during the electioneering were not lies", despite the global challenges.
Also speaking in Twi, the Asantehene further urged the President to maintain focused and live up to the billing.
He commended the President for not remaining on his seat in Accra but touring the regions occasionally to assess work for himself.
The President is scheduled to visit ongoing project sites, including the district hospital at Sewua, tomorrow, and inaugurate the completed Konongo District Hospital on Tuesday as part of his tour of the region.