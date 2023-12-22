NPP parliamentary primaries: Dr Prempeh, Amankwah battle for Manhyia South ticket

Four-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will come up against a new entrant, Kwabena Addo Amankwah, in the parliamentary primaries.

Dr Prempeh, who is also the Minister of Energy, filed his nominations papers last Wednesday while Mr Amankwah, a financial analyst whose forms were picked on his behalf his yet to submit them.

The party opened nominations for constituencies with sitting MPs last Wednesday.

Dr Prempeh’s nomination forms were received by the Manhyia South Constituency chairman of the NPP, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta popularly known as Tom Tom.

Speaking to party members after presenting his papers, he expressed his deepest appreciation to the rank and file of the NPP in the constituency for their unflinching support since his first appearance on the political scene of the constituency in 2008.

“Through your immense support, we have collectively achieved so much for our party and the constituency.

However, I believe that, there is still more to do and so I have decided to avail myself, yet again, to the service of my people.

Performance

Dr Prempeh, who is also the Minister of Energy, believed that his performance as MP was a matter of public record and thus, would continue to work fervently to increase the fortunes of the party in the constituency in support of the NPP flag bearer , Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, next year.

“I commit fully to the democratic tenets of our party in this internal exercise and I have no doubt that Manhyia South, my beloved constituency, will once again rise to the occasion to deepen the attractiveness of the NPP.

By the grace of God! Insha Allah! NPP will break the 8.”

Peace

In his remarks, the Constituency Chairman, Mr Ofori Atta, expressed delight with the peaceful atmosphere that had transpired in the process and expressed the hope that the programme for the entire primaries would be peaceful.

He thanked the MP for coming forward to contest again, adding that the constituency executive would work with the electoral areas to ensure that the election of a parliamentary candidate was done in a transparent manner.

“This is where Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, votes so we always try to protect the peace and sanctity of the constituency.

‘Let’s all work to continue building the image of this great constituency,” he told the party members.