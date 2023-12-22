Sara Adwoa Safo's 4th move towards Parliament; files nomination to contest NPP Dome-Kwabenya primary

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Dec - 22 - 2023 , 17:37

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo, has registered her candidacy for the party’s constituency primary on January 27, 2024.

It is her fourth move towards Parliament since 2012.

That was after the three-time legislator submitted her nomination form to the Dome-Kwabenya constituency executives at Haatso on Friday [December 22, 2023].

The nomination form was received by the constituency Chairman of Election Committee, Osei Fordjour, who is also the Chairman of the Council of Elders in the constituency; the Constituency Chairman, Robert Osei Bonsu, and a member of the Council of Elders, Monica Agyei.

Amidst brand band, the incumbent MP was accompanied from the Zonal Council office at Dome New Station to Haatso by a large gathering of party faithful adorned in her campaign T-shirts and banners.

Contestants

Ms Safo, who became MP for Dome-Kwabenya in 2013, will contest for the seat with the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Freezones Authority, Dr Mike Oquaye Jr, and another contender whose name has not yet been made public.

Ms Safo beat Dr Oquaye in 2019 parliamentary election with just eight votes when she obtained 496 votes as against Oquaye's 488.

The constituency is the largest constituency in Ghana in terms voter population of 172,000 and it is the stronghold of the NPP.

Forgive me

Speaking to the press soon after submitting her nomination, Ms Safo expressed her appreciation to the party supporters for leaving their busy schedules to still show love for her, promising not to let them down.

She optimistic that the constituents would cast their votes for her “for continuity and for experience”.

“I have been your MP for 12 solid years and worked with humility, hard work, dedication. You cannot throw that experience away.

“I know that everything that happened in the past one year or one-and-a-half-years, you have forgiven me because to err is human and to forgive is divine,” she prayed.

She said following meetings she had had with party supporters for since her return, the people had expressed their willingness to surprise the whole of Ghana on January 27, 2024.

“On that day, the whole radar will be on Dome-Kwabenya and they will be looking out for how you going to be vote to exonerate and show love for your Member of Parliament for the mother she has been and her service.

“The saying goes that the older the wine gets, the better it is. So, I am your old wine,” she said.

Give me another chance

Highlighting her accomplishments since she became MP for the area over the past 12 years, Ms Safo touted various achievements in education, sanitation, health and roads sectors in the constituency.

She, therefore, urged the voters in the constituency to give her the needed support to enable her to continue the good work for the various communities to continue to witness impressive progress.

On her long absence from the constituency, the MP said many considered her travel to the United States of America as a sign of her downfall.

“As some Ghanaians think that I have fallen, you are my lovers to uplift me to give victory another chance,” she said.

Conduct clean campaign

Earlier, the Constituency Chairman described the incumbent MP and advised her take good care of her supporters.

Mr Bonsu urged her to work hard to bring them together to foster the unity needed to help the NPP retain the Dome-Kwabenya seat.

“Do not allow any division and hurts to shape your campaign since political campaign contest always comes with hurting one another.

“Let us forgive each other and allow love and unity to cause us to work together,” he said, and prayed for God’s blessing on the MP.

The chairman advised all contestants to undertake decent campaigns devoid of insults and divisive speeches.

“I wish you all the best and may the best candidate win,” he stated.