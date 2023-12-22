Adumapa ntoaso: Baafi for New Juaben South seat again

Graphic.com.gh Dec - 22 - 2023

The Member of Parliament for the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi, has filed for his nomination to contest and represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Informed by the numerous calls by the constituents to continue with his hard work, Mr. Baafi is bent on winning the primary, scheduled to take place on January 20, 2024.

The Deputy Trade Minister has kept strong bond with the people of the New Juaben South and has embarked on numerous projects in the area.

The first time MP has been able to lobby for numerous projects for the area, which was hitherto faced with lots of challenges.

Education has always been a topmost priority of Mr. Baafi and he has offered scholarship to lots of students at various levels.

Security within the New Juaben South Constituency has also been dealt with, as new police stations have been built, while old ones have been given a facelift.

Roads in the area which were not in good shape have also been tackled, while Astro Turfs have been constructed to promote sporting activities and talents development in the area.

Mr. Baafi, with his strong relations with the constituency executives, is highly tipped to win the primaries on January 20, 2024.