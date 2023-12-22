Dr. S.K. Frimpong covers hospital bills for needy children during birthday celebration

Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, a philanthropist and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant in the Asante Akyem North Constituency, celebrated his birthday in a unique and impactful way.

In a display of compassion and community commitment, Dr. S.K. Frimpong, as part of his birthday celebration, extended a helping hand to vulnerable children in need at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

The philanthropic endeavour coincided with another significant development in Dr. Frimpong's life – the nomination forms obtained by his supporting group for his participation in the upcoming NPP Parliamentary Primaries for Asante Akyem North Constituency.

Despite the political undertones, Dr. Frimpong chose to mark his special day by bringing joy to the lives of children facing adversity.

During the celebration at the hospital, Dr. Frimpong, surrounded by healthcare workers and well-wishers, encountered an emotional situation involving a child who had lost both mother and twin at birth.

Responding to the emotional plea, Dr. Frimpong took immediate action, expressing his deep commitment to community welfare.

He did not only covered the hospital bills for the child who has been on admission for two months because he and the twin were born prematurely, but also arranged accommodation for the child's grandmother near the hospital.

The grandmother who stays in the Eastern region has been sleeping at the hospital for these two months as her home.

The child, who had been in the incubator for two months, is now out of it and set to receive the necessary care and support.

In a related incident on the same day, Dr Frimpong paid for the cost of bills for the daughter of a teenage mother who has been on oxygen for over a month.

The health professionals at Agogo Presbyterian Hospital expressed their gratitude, offering prayers for blessings upon Dr. Frimpong for his kind and generous heart.

Sources at the hospital revealed that about a year ago, Dr. Frimpong had established a fund at the hospital specifically designed to support needy patients, showcasing a longstanding commitment to the well-being of the community.

Dr. Frimpong, acknowledging the overwhelming support from his community, reiterated his dedication to serving the Asante Akyem North Constituency.

With aspirations to represent the needs of the community in the NPP and contribute to the collective effort of "breaking the eight" in the upcoming 2024 elections, Dr. Frimpong urged unity and collaboration for progress and prosperity.

The "Restoration Agenda," as Dr. Frimpong refers to his vision, aims to bring about positive change, and his recent act of kindness underscores his commitment to practical, impactful service.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Dr. Frimpong looks forward to engaging with the community, listening to concerns, and working collaboratively to build a better future for Asante Akyem North.

Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong is an educationist, a Chartered Management Consultant, a Chartered Professional Administration Consultant, a politician, and a philanthropist.

As a young man with a passion for positively impacting the youth, he has taught at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, International Academic City College (formerly Sikkim Manipal University), Ghana, University College of Entrepreneurship, Accra Institute of Technology, and Noble International Business School.

During President Agyekum Kufuor's administration, Dr Frimpong served as Administrative Liaison Officer in the President's Office.

Due to his genuity, eloquence, and ability to "walk people across the bridge," Dr Frimpong served as the Special Aide and Spokesperson for former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

Dr S.K Frimpong is currently a Technical Economic Advisor to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.