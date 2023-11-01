EC to update Parliament on limited voter registration exercise on Nov 8

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 01 - 2023 , 08:08

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah has been invited by Parliament to brief the house on the recent Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

The EC boss is scheduled to address the house on Wednesday November 8, 2023.

The one-month Limited Voter Registration Exercise held in September 2023 registered over 600,000 new voters.

However, concerns have been raised by the minority in parliament, and groups over the decision of the EC to restrict the exercise to its district offices.

