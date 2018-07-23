Akufo-Addo nominates IEA boss Jean Mensa as new EC chair

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA),
Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, to be considered for appointment as the new chairperson of the Electoral Commission .
Follow @Graphicgh
A press statement, signed and issued by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on
The fourth person who is being considered for appointment as a Member of the Commission is Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa, a corporate legal practitioner.
The statement by the Chief of Staff said President Akufo-Addo in a letter dated, Thursday, July 19, 2018, sought the advice of the Council of State, in accordance with Article 70(2) of the Constitution.
Related: Charlotte Osei and two EC deputies sacked
The development follows the removal from office, on Thursday, June 28, 2018, of the former Chairperson of the EC,
Read also: Why Charlotte Osei and two EC deputies were sacked - CJ's report
Again, the retirement from office of Mrs. Pauline Adobea Dadzawa, a Member of the Commission, on Monday, April 30,
Related: EC Commissioner sheds office secrets in leaked audio
The statement said President Akufo-Addo was "hopeful that the Council of State will discharge its constitutional duty expeditiously, to enable him
Jean Adukwei Mensa
Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa is currently the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) and Co-ordinator of the Ghana Political Parties Programme.
She is a lawyer by profession and has carved a niche for herself in the field of policy research and advocacy.
She has been involved in the development of policies such as the Presidential Transition Act of 2012; the Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft); the Political Parties Funding Bill; and the Revised Political Parties Bill.
In 2010, she served as a Commissioner of 1992 Constitution Review Commission and is currently a member of the Government Committee
tasked with preparing the Affirmative Action Bill. She is married with three children.
Samuel Tettey
Mr. Samuel Tettey is currently the Director, Electoral Services (Elections) at the Electoral Commission, a position he has held since January 2014. He has held
several positions in the Electoral Commission, including District Electoral Officer in the Awutu/Effutu/Senya District, and Central Regional Director of the EC, a position
he held from 2005 to 2011.
He has been a member of many Election Observer Missions to countries such as the Kingdom of Lesotho, Guinea
Samuel Tettey, EC Director of Elections being considered for appointment as Deputy Chairperson
Dr Eric Asare Bossman
Dr. Eric Asare Bossman is currently the Head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.
He holds a Master of Arts Degree in International Affairs from Ohio University, and, also, has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science from West Virginia University.
He is the author of several policy papers in the areas of international politics, democracy in Ghana, and has teaching and research interests in the fields of Comparative Public Policy, Democratic Development, Public Policy Analysis, Human Rights, International Security, Globalisation, and Forced Migration.
Dr. Eric Asare Bossman is being considered for appointment as Deputy Chair of EC.
Ms Adwoa Asuama Abrefa
She is currently the General Manager, Legal and Corporate Affairs, at Cirrus Oil Services Limited, and holds an LLM Master of Laws Degree in Oil and Gas, and a Bachelor
of Arts degree in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.
She is married with one child.
Below is a copy of the statement
PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO NOMINATES NEW CHAIRPERSON. DEPUTY CHAIRPERSONS AND MEMBER OF THE ELECTORAL COMMISSION
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter dated, Thursday, 19”' July, 2018, sought the advice of the Council of State, in accordance with Article 70(2) of the Constitution, for the appointment of a new Chairperson, two Deputy Chairpersons, and a Member of the Electoral Commission (EC).
This follows the removal from office, on Thursday, 28th
The following persons have, thus, been nominated for appointment by the President to fill these vacancies, subject to the advice of the Council of State:
1. Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa - Chairperson
2. Mr. Samuel Tettey - Deputy Chairperson
3. Dr. Eric Asare Bossman - Deputy Chairperson
4. Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa - Member of the Commission
President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that the Council of State will discharge its constitutional duty expeditiously, to enable him
HON. AKOSUA FREMA OSEI-OPARE CHIEF OF STAFF
REPUBLIC Of GHANA
OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT