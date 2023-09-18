EC registers 182,831 new voters in six days in ongoing limited registration exercise

Timothy Ngnenbe Politics Sep - 18 - 2023 , 18:02

Six days into the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, the Electoral Commission has registered 182,831 new voters.

The 21-day exercise, which started on September 12, 2023 is meant to register some 1,350,000 persons who have turned 18 years and eligible Ghanaians who have not previously registered with the Commission.

However, addressing journalists at the Let the Citizens Know series today (September 18), Mrs Mensa said that target had been revised with the target to register 52 per cent of the target population in the current exercise.

She explained that out of the 182,831 persons that had been registered, 53.9 per cent were males while females constituted 46.1 per cent.

In terms of the breakdown, she said the Ashanti Region had the highest number of registrants with 29,255, representing 16 per cent of the total registrants.

This was followed by the Greater Accra and Eastern regions with 27,264 (14.9 per cent) and 19,327 (10.6 per cent) respectively.

More to follow...