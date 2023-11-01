Mahama Ayariga petitions OSP over BoG new head office project

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Politics Nov - 01 - 2023 , 19:47

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate what he terms as suspected corruption in the new Bank of Ghana head office building project, which is under construction at Ridge in Accra.

In a petition dated October 30, 2023 and addressed to the Special Prosecutor, Mr Ayariga alleged that there were corrupt practices involved in the the procurement processes.

He alleged the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison; the first Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the Second Deputy Governor, Elsie Addo Awadzi and some other members of the board of the bank were involved.

He therefore wants the Special Prosecutor to take up the matter.

Attached below is a copy of the petition