EC tables instrument for creation of Guan Constituency

Daniel Kenu and Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Nov - 02 - 2023 , 05:37

The Electoral Commission (EC) has laid a new instrument in Parliament for the creation of a new constituency in the Oti Region.

The Representation of the People (Parliamentary Constituencies) (Amendments) Instrument, 2023 will deal with the creation of the Guan Constituency, comprising Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL).

The successful creation of this new constituency will increase the number of seats in Parliament from 275 to 276.

Currently, the people of SALL, part of the Guan District, are without representation in Parliament.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, tabled the instrument on behalf of the commission on the floor of Parliament yesterday.

Forgive us our sin

Soon after it had been laid, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, referred the instrument to the Committee on Subsidiary Legislation for consideration and subsequent report to the House.

“This is the instrument that is likely to save this House and forgive us for the cardinal sin that we are said to have committed.

“It deals with the issue of SALL, and a number of them have now come up for consideration by the House,” he said.

Background

The Guan District, made up of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region, was created following the Legislative Instrument laid in Parliament by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2019.

The district was previously part of the Hohoe Municipal, District Electoral Areas and Designation of Units Instrument, 2014, CI 85.

However, the area was placed in the Oti Region in the Referendum (Creation of New Regions) Regulations 2018, CI 109 of November 30, 2018, as recommended by the Commission of Inquiry into the creation of the six new regions.

Consequently, Guan was made part of the Oti Region in the Oti Region Instrument 2019, CI 112 on February 2019.

It was also included in the Jasikan District in the Oti Region as provided in the District Electoral Areas and Designation of Unit Assemblies.

However, the people of SALL did not partake in the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election, but only voted in the presidential election.

That followed an announcement by the EC on December 6, 2020.

The disenfranchisement has so far triggered many reactions, with many concerned Ghanaians calling for the situation to be addressed ahead of the 2024 general election.