Rally youth to register in limited registration exercise - Mahama urges creative industry players

Daily Graphic Politics Sep - 23 - 2023 , 09:22

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has called on actors, musicians and all in the entertainment and creative industry to use their creativity to rally voters, especially the youth, who have attained the voting age to take advantage of the Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) registration which commenced last Tuesday.

That, he said, would enable them to vote in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the influence of music and movies on the psyche of the nation cannot be underestimated and therefore called for purpose of unity among the players.

Former President Mahama made the call when actors in the movie industry, known as Kumawood, and some musicians called on him on how to use their talent to support the limited registration exercise being organised by the EC.

Contributions

Mr Mahama acknowledged the contributions of the group during the Assin North by-election which was won resoundingly by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Gyakye Quayson and thanked them for their support.

He promised to continue working with those in the creative industry in the next administration of NDC, when the party won the elections in 2024 to revive the movie industry that had been left in a state of neglect.

The group, led by a musician Rex Omar, assured Mr Mahama, who is the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the NDC, of their support in the upcoming general election.

Present at the meeting were National Chairman of the NDC,Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the 2020 running-mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and the 2020 Campaign Manager, Prof. Joshua Alabi.