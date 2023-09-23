Bawumia suspends campaign for EC registration exercise

Graphic.com.gh Politics Sep - 23 - 2023 , 09:56

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has suspended his campaign activities in order to enable him visit some registration centres of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Dr. Bawumia's campaign team in a statement signed by the Spokesperson Dr. Gideon Boako, dated Saturday, September 23, 2023, said the suspension of the campaign activities takes immediate effect.

He said Vice President Dr. Bawumia will use the campaign break to visit selected E.C. Registration centers and encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilising eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card.

He also entreated all party members to take note and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target.

The 21-day exercise, which started on September 12, 2023 is meant to register some 1,350,000 persons who have turned 18 years and eligible Ghanaians who have not previously registered with the Commission.