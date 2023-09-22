Voter registration exercise halted in Bawku

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Sep - 22 - 2023 , 06:02

The ongoing nationwide voter registration exercise which was halted in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region last Thursday, September 14, 2023 is yet to resume.

The exercise was halted following a disagreement over the creation of an additional centre in the Bawku Township aside from the Municipal office of the Electoral Commission (EC).

This was due to a disagreement between the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the decision by the EC to create another centre within the main Bawku Township.

A meeting held between the leadership of the NDC and NPP last Monday, September 18, 2023, resolved the issue for the additional centre created to operate.

However, as of the time of filing this report yesterday (Thursday, September 21, 2023) the exercise in the municipality was yet to resume with the exercise expected to end on October 2, 2023.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Bawku Central Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Anwar-Sadat Alhassan, said due to the volatile security situation in the area, the creation of the new centre was the best way to give people the opportunity to register.

For his part, the NDC Constituency Chairman, Ndego Mohammed Awindago, indicated that the earlier disagreement had been resolved to enable the EC to continue with the registration exercise.

The decision to create the additional centre is as a result of the increased insecurity within Bawku and the inability of people to move out of the township to the EC office to register.