fbpx

Akufo-Addo congratulates Buhari on re-election

BY: Graphic Online
President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria at the 61st Independence Day Celebration in Accra
President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria at the 61st Independence Day Celebration in Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election for a second successive term, as President of Nigeria.

President Akufo-Addo, said that his re-election is a renewal of the confidence Nigerians have in his programme of governance, which had job creation, diversification of the economy, the revival Nigeria’s agriculture and the fight against corruption as its priority.

Tiger Eye PI Video Premiere

Graphic Online will premiere the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative work on Galamsay today February 27th at 12:00 PM GMT. Watch Here

President Akufo-Addo also congratulated the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

“It is my sincere hope that President Buhari will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the Nigerian people. It is also my overriding hope that, during his second term, the already strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria will be deepened even further, on a shared agenda of stability, security, development and prosperity,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged President Buhari to continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the Nigerian people.

“It is also my overriding hope that, during his second term, the already strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria will be deepened even further, on a shared agenda of stability, security, development and prosperity,” he said.

Below is a copy of President Akufo-Addo's congratulatory message

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON HIS RE-ELECTION

The Ghanaian people, their government and I extend warm congratulations to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, for a second successive term, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the elections of Saturday 23rd February, 2019.

His re-election is a renewal of the confidence the Nigerian people have in his programme of governance, which is hinged on job creation, diversification of the economy, particularly the strong revival of Nigeria’s agriculture, and the fight against corruption.

I congratulate also the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It is my sincere hope that President Buhari will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the Nigerian people. It is also my overriding hope that, during his second term, the already strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria will be deepened even further, on a shared agenda of stability, security, development and prosperity.

I commend the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for a vigorous, well-fought campaign, and applaud his decision to ventilate his dissatisfaction with the results of the election through a constitutional process. It is testimony to his credentials as a well-established statesman. Strengthening the frontiers of Nigerian democracy, and consolidating the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa’s giant, are important for the progress of our region and continent.

Warm congratulations, once again, to President Muhammadu Buhari, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and the country’s success.

……signed……
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President of the Republic of Ghana