Akufo-Addo congratulates Buhari on re-election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election for a second successive term, as President of Nigeria
.
President Akufo-Addo also congratulated the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives.
President Akufo-Addo encouraged President Buhari to continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress
“It is also my overriding hope that, during his second term, the already strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria will be deepened even further, on a shared agenda of stability, security, development
Below is a copy of President Akufo-Addo's congratulatory message
The Ghanaian people, their government and I extend warm congratulations to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, for a second successive term, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the elections of Saturday 23rd
His re-election is a renewal of the confidence the Nigerian people have in his programme of governance, which is hinged on job creation, diversification of the economy, particularly the strong revival of Nigeria’s agriculture, and the fight against corruption.
I congratulate also the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives.
It is my sincere hope that President Buhari will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress
I commend the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for a vigorous, well-fought campaign, and applaud his decision to ventilate his dissatisfaction with the results of the election through a constitutional process. It is
Warm congratulations, once again, to President Muhammadu Buhari, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and the country’s success.
……signed……
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President of the Republic of Ghana