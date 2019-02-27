Police invite Ofosu Ampofo over leaked audio

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police has extended a formal invitation to the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),
Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to assist with investigations in the leaked audio in which he was said to be conspiring with party members to harm political opponents .
Already the NDC has said the tape is false and concocted.
On the recording, a voice believed to
The voice also endorsed verbal attacks on the National Peace Council Chairman, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.
The audio tape also suggests that abductions and kidnappings could be used to silence political opponents.
Below is a copy of a statement issued by Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer of the NDC in reaction to the leaked audio
NDC RESPONDS TO ALLEGED LEAKED RECORDING INVOLVING ITS NATIONAL CHAIRMAN
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken notice of an alleged leaked audio recording being circulated by officials and surrogates of Government and the New Patriotic Party, in which certain doctored remarks have been mischievously attributed to the National Chairman of the NDC.
However, we are not surprised about this act of desperation on the part of the ruling NPP. In the wake of an impending damning expose by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which key officials of the Akufo-Addo government have been caught on camera receiving bribes in order to compromise government's so-called fight against illegal mining, the NDC can understand government's restless desperation to divert public attention with this rather vile and fraudulent audio recording.
The NDC states for the records that the statements and attributions contained on the said tape are concocted and false.
They are inconsistent with the character and track record of Chairman Ofosu Ampofo and do not reflect the values he has always stood for.
The maliciously depraved and clearly doctored tape has been contrived by some devious elements in the NPP and government to undermine the NDC and its National Chairman.
Having said this, the NDC is fully aware of evil and wicked plots by certain elements within National Security and Government to spy on meetings of its officials, record and in turn doctor such recordings for their spiteful ends.
Such state-sponsored espionage is dastardly and shameful. The party is currently considering all legal options available to it and will take appropriate steps to halt this phenomenon immediately.
We state without equivocation that the position of the NDC on the matters that have been alleged on the audio is a matter of public record and that, the party does not need to resort to a
It is quite astonishing to us that, despite compelling evidence of state complicity in the recent state-sponsored violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, the NPP is still hell-bent on achieving political equalization by seeking to rope the NDC into non-existent culpability.
It is obvious to us that the NPP's Director of Communications, Hon. Yaw Buabeng Asamoah does not know that he is proceeding on a lonely
We wish to however serve notice to the Akufo-Addo government that the NDC will not be swayed by such
diversionary tactics, but will stay focused on highlighting the present levels of despondency among the Ghanaian
people, occasioned by the bad policies and economic mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo government.
The NDC urges all well-meaning Ghanaians to reject the said audio recording and treat all of its content with the
contempt it deserves.
SAMMY GYAMFI
NATIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER, NDC
More to follow...